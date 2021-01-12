Bremer Bank National Association Sells 2,086 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.07. 31,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.