Bremer Bank National Association Sells 72 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $545.57. The company had a trading volume of 167,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,772. The company has a market capitalization of $337.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

