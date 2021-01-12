Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Raised by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $445.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $449.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.42. The firm has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $230,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,928 shares of company stock valued at $134,075,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

