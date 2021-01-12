Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.51. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

BBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of BBU opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,421,054 shares of company stock worth $28,370,536 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

