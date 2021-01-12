Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. Getty Realty posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

GTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. 403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,501. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

