Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Insmed reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Insmed stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $33.20. 549,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $42.71.

In other Insmed news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 181.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 20.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insmed by 325.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 20.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 114,371 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.