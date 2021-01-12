Brokerages Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.24. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of TVTY opened at $20.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $992.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth approximately $759,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 46.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 512.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 149,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

