Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $2,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,401.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

