Brokerages Set Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Price Target at €210.92

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €210.92 ($248.14).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

FRA:ALV traded down €2.45 ($2.88) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €203.30 ($239.18). 763,099 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €198.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €182.28. Allianz SE has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

