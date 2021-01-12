Brokerages Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Target Price at $27.67

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Equitable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. Equitable has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

