Brokerages Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Target Price at $81.67

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:NSP opened at $84.42 on Friday. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 42,075 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $3,366,420.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,560,479.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 449.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,922 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Insperity by 1,183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

