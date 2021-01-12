Brokerages Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT at $545.84

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $545.84.
Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.
In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NVDA stock opened at $544.86 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $337.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
