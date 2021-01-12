Brokerages Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT at $545.84

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $545.84.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 196,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $102,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 18,816.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NVIDIA by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $544.86 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $337.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

