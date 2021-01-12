Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Target Price at $43.44

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

NYSE SCCO opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $71.46. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,600,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,878,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,764. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 157.9% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 26.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

