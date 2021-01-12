Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price at $152.11

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. 140166 boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

TXN traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $171.93. The company had a trading volume of 149,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.94. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 97,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

