Brokers Issue Forecasts for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $97.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $98.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

