Brokers Issue Forecasts for L Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in L Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in L Brands by 268.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in L Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

