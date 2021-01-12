Brokers Set Expectations for Meridian Bioscience, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.47 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $948.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth $47,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

