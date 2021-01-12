Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Brother Industries stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. 458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.20. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRTHY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

