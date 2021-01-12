BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Short Interest Down 98.4% in December

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the December 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTCS stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 9,902,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906,715. BTCS has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

