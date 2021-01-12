Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NIKE by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,170 shares of company stock valued at $64,585,811 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.05. 4,251,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,967. The company has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day moving average of $119.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

