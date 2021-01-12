Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.2% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of PM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,697,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,069. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.