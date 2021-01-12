Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,007 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 65.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

BMY traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,180,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,593,923. The firm has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

