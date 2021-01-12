Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 895,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,174,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,175,000 after purchasing an additional 717,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $85.00. 12,868,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,413,160. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.