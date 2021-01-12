Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

MCD traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.23. 2,543,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

