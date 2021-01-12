Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 32,575 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $878,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $9,887,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633 in the last quarter.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. 26,809,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,246,531. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.