Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1,207.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 142,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 390,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,292. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.95.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

