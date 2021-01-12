Business Credit Alliance Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $140.00 (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market capitalization of $37,154.57 and $140.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Business Credit Alliance Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00040809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.43 or 0.03895630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00318945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Trading

Business Credit Alliance Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Alliance Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Business Credit Alliance Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

