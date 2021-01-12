Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 69,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,774. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

