Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $799,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after acquiring an additional 774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. 96,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,682. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

