Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. ValuEngine raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

