Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 72,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,814. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

