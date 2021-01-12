Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $314.54. 934,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,408,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $319.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

