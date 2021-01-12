Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $155.74. 117,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,564,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.06. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

