Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Trading Down 0.2%

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.40. 4,287 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.