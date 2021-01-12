Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target increased by CIBC from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.81.

Shares of CM opened at $88.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $88.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,161,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,510,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,537,000 after purchasing an additional 544,095 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,497,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,553,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,449,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,313,000 after purchasing an additional 397,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

