Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $2.19 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $883.06 million, a PE ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

