Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of CRDF traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $17.59. 1,059,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,479. The stock has a market cap of $621.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.