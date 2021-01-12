Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 3.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.