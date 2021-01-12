Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cascades and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cascades currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

