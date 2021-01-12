Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cboe Global Markets to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE CBOE opened at $99.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.97. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.93.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

