C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 228.1% from the December 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.8 days.
C&C Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. C&C Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.20.
C&C Group Company Profile
