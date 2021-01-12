C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 228.1% from the December 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.8 days.

C&C Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. C&C Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

