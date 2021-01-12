CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Cut to Sell at Berenberg Bank

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Erste Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.