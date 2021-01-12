CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS CDHSF opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 September 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

