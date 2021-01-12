Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMXC remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 62,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,437. Cell MedX has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

