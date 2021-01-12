Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.41 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 29.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.22.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.14. 713,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.38 and its 200-day moving average is $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

