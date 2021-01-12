Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.19

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.19 and last traded at C$13.19, with a volume of 4995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

