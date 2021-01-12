CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 5,590 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.90. The company had a trading volume of 982,658 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.