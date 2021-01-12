CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.17.

BlackRock stock traded up $10.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $777.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $709.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $770.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

