CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.09. The stock had a trading volume of 148,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,311. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $161.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.