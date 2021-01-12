CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.06. 523,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,198,288. The company has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

